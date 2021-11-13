Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €240.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €229.92 ($270.49).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €197.21 and a 200 day moving average of €205.95. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

