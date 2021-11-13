Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

In other news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

