Allot Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,095 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,013% compared to the average volume of 727 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALLT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

