Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 113,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,047. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

