Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
NYSE:ALTG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 113,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,047. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
