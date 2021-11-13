Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,418.00.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

