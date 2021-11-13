Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.75. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1,304 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

