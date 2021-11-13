Amalgamated Bank Acquires 38,687 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

