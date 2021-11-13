Amalgamated Bank Buys 650 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after buying an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

