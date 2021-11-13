Amalgamated Bank Buys 7,199 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 262.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,698,000. Amundi bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.