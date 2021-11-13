Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.47. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

