Amalgamated Bank Has $1.02 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 509.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,549 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $15,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 174,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

TWO opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.