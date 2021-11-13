Amalgamated Bank Purchases 5,560 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

