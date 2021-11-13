Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Q2 by 38.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Q2 by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Q2 by 38.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 140,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.