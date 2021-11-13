Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,392.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,391.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

