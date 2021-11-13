Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 751,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

