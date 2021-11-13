American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.70 Million

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $335.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.10 million and the highest is $343.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

