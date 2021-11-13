American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $173,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

