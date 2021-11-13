American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LIACF opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. American Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

