American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LIACF opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. American Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.
American Lithium Company Profile
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.