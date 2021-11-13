American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $272.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.84. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

