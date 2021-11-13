American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

AMWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

American Well stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. American Well has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 126,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Well by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

