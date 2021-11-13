Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.03. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 114,438 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.40.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

