AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.500-$10.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.34. 737,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,611. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,426. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

