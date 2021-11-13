Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.32. 709,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,580. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $246.86 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

