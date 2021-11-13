Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 9,275,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

