Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce sales of $472.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $476.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $157,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $157.74. 1,114,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

