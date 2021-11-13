Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.09. 257,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,280. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

