Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $687.80. 250,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $666.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.18. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $439.71 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $9,170,240. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

