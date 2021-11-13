Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 2,571,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,868. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.