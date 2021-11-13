Analysts Expect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s earnings. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,583,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

