Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of AEL opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

