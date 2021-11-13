Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.