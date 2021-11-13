Analysts Offer Predictions for Five9, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

FIVN stock opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

