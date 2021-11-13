Analysts Offer Predictions for Wi-Lan Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.