Analysts Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) PT at $80.25

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

