Analyzing ARC Resources (AETUF) and Its Competitors

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ARC Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ARC Resources pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.1% and pay out 570.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ARC Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% ARC Resources Competitors -31.75% -49.93% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million -$408.48 million 17.23 ARC Resources Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million 7.71

ARC Resources’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ARC Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 ARC Resources Competitors 2131 10657 15386 538 2.50

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.66%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 11.84%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

