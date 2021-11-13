Analyzing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Leo Holdings III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 5.44 -$4.66 million $0.17 11.59 Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leo Holdings III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Leo Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 3.98% -44.75% -25.89% Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Leo Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leo Holdings III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 191.88%. Leo Holdings III has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats Leo Holdings III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

