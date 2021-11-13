Analyzing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($3.12) -4.02 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 489.79 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -8.25

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.56%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -50.00% -43.74% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

