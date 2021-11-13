Analyzing Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) & Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) and Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Biosciences has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Amarantus BioScience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million 15.18 -$36.94 million $0.23 184.91 Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amarantus BioScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Amarantus BioScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences 9.86% 66.92% 19.75% Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and Amarantus BioScience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than Amarantus BioScience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Amarantus BioScience on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in developing therapeutic products with the potential for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. It focuses on acquiring product and technology rights, raising capital, and performing research and development. The company was founded by Gerald E. Commissiong and John W. Commissiong on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

