Analyzing Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Land Securities Group and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Land Securities Group and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.45 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 78.36 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Land Securities Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

