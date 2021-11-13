Analyzing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -115.23% -36.83% Venus Concept -32.45% -74.67% -18.95%

This table compares Titan Medical and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 6.06 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -2.22 Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.21 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.56

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67

Titan Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.97%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Venus Concept on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

