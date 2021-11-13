Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.59 and traded as high as C$8.61. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 65,990 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$369.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

