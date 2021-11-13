Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

