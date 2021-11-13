Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

