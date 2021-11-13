ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.480-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.90 million-$654.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.23 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.050-$7.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.82. 249,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,766. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

