Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $46.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $48.50 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,666. The company has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.