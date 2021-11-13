Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 243,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.