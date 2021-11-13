Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:AIF opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

