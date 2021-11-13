Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 34,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Applied Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

