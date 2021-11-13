AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of GoPro worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in GoPro by 42.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 15.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in GoPro by 34.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 96,579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GoPro by 19.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 260.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.16 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

