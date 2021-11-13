AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

BDSI stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

